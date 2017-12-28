Identity released of woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Savannah

Goodwill staff will be helping unload donations, giving tax-deductible receipts and thanking donors for helping make an impact in the community. This is one of the busiest weekends for donations since it's the last weekend of the year to get tax credits.More >>
Safety tips from SCMPD.
The Tatnall County Sheriff's Department confirms that the Glennville City Public Works building that houses the Glennville Fire Department is on fire. Officials are working to contain the blaze. WTOC has a crew on scene that is working to get more information. Stay with us as we continue to update this developing story. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
A wreck in Bryan County on I-16 westbound has blocked all lanes of traffic at mile marker 143. Officials are diverting traffic and believe that the wreck should clear soon. There is no official word on injuries. Update: ALERT: Accident; I-16 WB: SR 30/US 280/J.O. Bacon Highway (MP 143), Bryan Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 3:27PM, Exp clr: 3:57PM.| 3:51P — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) December 29, 2017 Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed a media availability for the Rose Bowl for the second time this week.
