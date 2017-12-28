Identity released of woman seriously injured in hit-and-run in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person with serious injuries.

Daysha Whitfield, 21, was struck by a vehicle on Howard Foss Drive around 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Whitfield is in serious, but stable, condition at an area hospital.

The SCMPD said it believes the vehicle was a red sedan. The driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information can call the Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

