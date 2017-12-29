First Alert: Ice has been reported across portions of our area this morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Beaufort and Jasper Counties until 9 a.m.

Areas of freezing rain or freezing drizzle are possible through 8 a.m. for portions of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, even outside of the advisory area. Elevated surfaces, like bridges and overpasses, are the only stretches of roadway that stand the risk of accumulating ice early this morning.

Reports of ice accumulation have been received from the town of Beaufort and Effingham County.

Surface roads and highways, those not suspended above the soil, will just be wet. Either way, drive with caution this morning. The forecast rapidly improves after sunrise as moisture moves offshore and the sky begins to clear. Temperatures warm into the lower to mid-40s by noon.

High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s are likely this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.