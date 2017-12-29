Firefighters battle blaze at Glennville fire department

Glennville firefighters spent the afternoon fighting flames, which is not unusual for them during this time of the year.

However, what is unusual is the place that fire started. The public works and volunteer fire department burst into flames shortly after lunch.

Firefighters from four or five different agencies spent several hours fighting the blaze. You can see at some point, an excavator peeled the roof off the back of the building.

Employees inside noticed the flames and smoke and immediately called 911.

They were able to get out safely.

The deputy fire chief says the state fire marshal's office will also investigate what started the fire.

"We're pretty sure we know what happened. There is nothing suspicious about it. Just to back up our thought process, we're having their investigator looking at it as well,” Glennville Fire Deputy Chief Jim Anderson.

Deputy Chief Anderson says the unfortunate situation shows the strength of a small town like Glennville. He has a message for everyone who offered to help.

"Just want to thank all the responding departments, all the responding firefighters, EMS, Red Cross showed up to help us, brought us some food and water and cookies and things to keep us rehabbed and on our feet and going. The whole community turned out to help us best they could,” Anderson said.

As for the inconvenience of losing their fire department, Anderson says they'll be just fine. Luckily, none of their equipment was damaged.

"We'll rise from it and overcome. We'll just have to figure out another place to store trucks until we get back on our feet."

The deputy fire chief tells us the fire here is not suspicious, however, the state fire marshal's office will he in to investigate.

