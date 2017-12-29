Is Alexa a Meteorologist?

If you want to download the WTOC Alexa briefing, just search the Amazon store for "WTOC" and find the "WTOC News" flash briefing. You can then enable the skill on Alexa and from there say "Alexa, what's in the news?"
No matter the season, we depend on an accurate forecast.
With advances in technology, the outlook goes further into the future and is available in more places.
This is both a pro and a con.
PRO: It is easier for people to get information.
CON: The source of the weather information can be unknown or questionable.
The latter requires more responsibility from each of us.
Going forward, whether in hurricane season or in anticipation of wintry weather, stay with a reliable source of news and weather information no matter what device you get that information from.
Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.