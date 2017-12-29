Wreck on I-16 WB at mile 139 closes all lanes of traffic - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BRYAN CO., GA (WTOC) -

A wreck in Bryan County on I-16 westbound has blocked all lanes of traffic at mile marker 139. 

Officials are diverting traffic and believe that the wreck should clear soon. 

Bryan County Emergency Services confirms that those involved in the crash are dealing with injuries. 

