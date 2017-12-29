Wreck on I-16 WB at mile 139 closes all lanes of traffic

A wreck in Bryan County on I-16 westbound has blocked all lanes of traffic at mile marker 139.
Officials are diverting traffic and believe that the wreck should clear soon.
Update: ALERT: Accident; I-16 WB: SR 30/US 280/J.O. Bacon Highway (MP 143), Bryan Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 3:27PM, Exp clr: 3:57PM.| 3:51P— GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) December 29, 2017
Bryan County Emergency Services confirms that those involved in the crash are dealing with injuries.
