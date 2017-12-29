SCMPD urges safety on New Year's Eve

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department wants everyone to have a safe new year. On Friday, they emphasized a few tips to make sure you ring in the new year in the best way possible.

Police say the biggest thing they want people to remember is there is no tolerance for celebratory gun fire, and don’t drink and drive. Whether you plan to ring in the new year in church, or downtown, SCMPD wants you to be prepared.

Officer Marvin Williams works as a Crime Prevention Officer with SCMPD.

“Our command staff has already put together a place and plan to be visible and available to people if necessary,” Williams said.

Officials insist your group should have a plan and check in with each other regularly.

“Travel as safe as possible. If you park your vehicle, try to park it in a well-lit area and remove valuables from your vehicles,” Williams said.

Kids are welcome to attend all new year festivities, but when the sun goes down and the big cup goes up at midnight, they better be with an adult.

“Anyone under age 16, who is out after 11 p.m., unless they’re accompanied by a legal guardian or a parent, there will be consequences for that,” Williams said.

The police department was asked if what was doing anything different this year.

“Something different? I could not say that. I think each year we get better as we learn. So, I wouldn’t say different, but perhaps more focused and we’ll learn again this year for next year,” Williams said.



When it comes to fireworks, the cutoff is 1 a.m. After that, you can call the police and the violator can get a warning, citation, or even a $100 fine.

