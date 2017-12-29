Goodwill thanks community for donations with 'donor doors' open wide

The leadership teams at local Goodwill stores are manning the "donor doors" this weekend to thank the community.

They will be helping unload donations, giving tax-deductible receipts and thanking donors for helping make an impact in the community. This is one of the busiest weekends for donations because it's the last weekend of the year to get tax credits.

"People who are looking for a tax write-off for their donations," said Tammie Blaha, Chief People Officer. "They're coming in, you know...getting rid of the old and making room for all the Christmas that they got so it's always busy for us."

The donations made are a large part of the funding for Goodwill training programs. Last year, they were able to help more than 6,900 job seekers in the southeast Georgia area with training and support. The "donor doors" began today and will continue throughout the weekend.

