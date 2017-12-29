Claxton celebrates police chief's retirement after 45 years of service

A bittersweet morning in Claxton as community members paused to thank a long-time officer for his service.

Many gathered to honor retiring Police Chief Edward Oglesbee, after 45 years with the department. He served 40 of those years as chief. They remembered how the chief guided them through new technology and growing the department from four to 15 people. The chief tells us the keys to his time here have been simple.

"If you believe you can make a difference in something, it makes all the changes see worth it,"Chief Oglesbee said. "Also, if you have a wife who doesn't want to leave Claxton, that helps too."

The chief tells us he plans to do some part-time work, but also fish and spend time with grandchildren.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.