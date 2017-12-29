Teenager arrested for August 2015 murder on Wilder Drive

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has made an arrest for a 2015 murder.

Dominique Daniels, 19, has been arrested and charged with murder.

On Aug. 18, 2015, SCMPD responded to the 200 block of Wilder Drive in Savannah. Officers found 20-year-old Marquail Banner suffering from a gunshot wound. Banner later succumbed to his injuries.

