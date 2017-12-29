UGA, OU in midst of Rose Bowl preparations

The Georgia Bulldogs won't get their first in-person look at the stadium they'll be playing in until this weekend when they get a chance to walk through the Rose Bowl.

Monday's Rose Bowl Game will be a sort of reverse homecoming for one of UGA’s best players.

Georgia is preparing to play in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 75 years, but for one Bulldog, playing inside this stadium was almost a weekly occurrence.

All-American linebacker Roquan Smith had originally committed to play his college football at UCLA before changing his mind, coming home to Georgia and making Bulldog fans very happy.

“It's not weird at all. It was something I did a while ago, but I don't really think about it, I just think about playing for the University of Georgia and it's a great opportunity for me and my teammates to play on a historic field, so I don't think about me and what I almost did,” Smith said.

Smith and the rest of the Bulldogs wrapped up their pre-Rose Bowl practice Friday afternoon in California.

