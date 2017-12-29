2 killed in wreck on Hwy 17 in Liberty County

Two people have died after a wreck on Highway 17 in Liberty County just north of Midway.
According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, one of the vehicles crossed the center lane causing the two vehicles to crash head-on.
A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two more people were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.
GSP is investigating the wreck.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.