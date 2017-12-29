2 killed in wreck on Hwy 17 in Liberty County

Two people have died after a wreck on Highway 17 in Liberty County just north of Midway.

According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, one of the vehicles crossed the center lane causing the two vehicles to crash head-on.

A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two more people were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

GSP is investigating the wreck.

