2 killed in wreck on Hwy 17 in Liberty County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

2 killed in wreck on Hwy 17 in Liberty County

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

Two people have died after a wreck on Highway 17 in Liberty County just north of Midway. 

According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, one of the vehicles crossed the center lane causing the two vehicles to crash head-on.

A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two more people were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

GSP is investigating the wreck. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly