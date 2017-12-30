New Year’s Eve brings cold front to end 2017

Dry high pressure will remain strong Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday with cold, high pressure dominating for much of next week.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s and west winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will be clear with lows in the mid-30s. West winds will be around 5 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night is predicted to be mostly cloudy with lows around 30.

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will be in the lower 40s with north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values will be as low as 10 above.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 40s with wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-40s with wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

