Man arrested after robbing Alma Pizza Hut

The Alma Police Department and the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at Pizza Hut on South Pierce Street Friday evening just before 9:30 p.m. A small amount of cash was taken. 

Assistance from a Ware State Prison K-9 team and evidence recovered in the area led to the arrest of 58-year-old Stephen E. Evans of Indianapolis, Indiana.  Evans was staying at a local motel while working for a company in the area.  He was arrested for possession of cocaine and robbery. 

The Alma Police Department continues to urge businesses to invest in a surveillance system.

