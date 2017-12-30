Vehicle strikes power pole on Highway 80 causing lane closure

In the early morning hours on Saturday, a vehicle struck a power pole near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue.

Highway 80 at Campbell Avenue is one lane because of the crash. It will remain one lane until around 5 p.m., according to Georgia Power. They are in the process of replacing the pole and setting the lines to the new pole.

The Tybee Island Police Department ask drivers to pay attention and obey their officers on the scene who are directing traffic.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.