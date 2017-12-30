Vehicle strikes power pole on Highway 80 causing lane closure

Glennville firefighters spent the afternoon fighting flames, which is not unusual for them during this time of the year.More >>
In the early morning hours on Saturday, a vehicle struck a power pole near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue. Highway 80 at Campbell Avenue is one lane because of the crash.More >>
The Alma Police Department and the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at Pizza Hut on South Pierce Street Friday evening just before 9:30 p.m. Stephen E. Evans was arrested for possession of cocaine and robbery.More >>
A cold front will move through Sunday with cold, high pressure dominating for much of next week.More >>
Area high school basketball scores from Friday, December 29, 2017More >>
