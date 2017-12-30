Savannah UGA fans travel to Pasadena for 104th Rose Bowl

Fans have been in and out of the Savannah International Airport all day flying out to Pasadena to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Fans Freddy and Becky Long say they knew they were going to fly to California to support their team the day they won the SEC championship. Not only are these fans season ticket holders, but they say it was only right that they go support their team because they are both alumni of UGA.

"We're very excited about going out," said Freddy Long. "This may be a once in a lifetime event for us to see the Georgia bulldogs play in the rose bowl so we're excited about getting out there and not only seeing the dogs play, but also the parade."

WTOC will be at the airport covering the great migration of Georgia fans to Pasadena throughout the evening.

Copyright WTOC 2017. All rights reserved