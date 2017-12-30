California offers lush sights to first-time Rose Bowl attendees

The Rose Bowl is underway even though that game hasn't started yet and that's because everybody is out here taking full advantage of this trip to California.

People are excited about the game, as well as the parade, but some people have never seen California. They've never seen the city of Pasadena, but they've also never been to the west coast beaches.

"The beach is so massive," said Heather Merritt, a UGA fan. "Like I have never seen an ocean this big. Like in Georgia or any of our Florida beaches this area would be all developed by now. It's just so gorgeous. It just goes forever."

WTOC will be continuing to cover the events surrounding the 104th Rose Bowl coverage.

