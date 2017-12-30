Savannah brothers travel from Atlanta to Pasadena for Rose Bowl

Thousands of Georgia fans are making the trek to the historic stadium for the 104th Rose Bowl. That includes a set of Savannah brothers who spent four days on the road driving the long route.

Jennings, Will and Harrison Hughes hopped in the car Christmas night in Atlanta and got to California yesterday, bringing their bulldog spirit with them along the way. They say they weren't the only Georgia fans they saw making this same trip.

"We saw some dawgs fans in [Las] Vegas, and that was pretty cool cause that's not anywhere close to LA," said UGA freshman Harrison Hughes."We saw people wearing Georgia clothes and that was cool."

They say they feel like about 60 percent of the fans here are rooting for Georgia, and the majority of people that were out at Venice beach today were in Bulldog gear. The Hughes brothers say this road trip went so well they're already thinking about coming back in 2025 when the Bulldogs play UCLA at the rose bowl.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.