Speculations grow as media availability for Rose Bowl competitors end

Saturday is the last time we'll hear from Georgia players and coaches before they take the field Monday afternoon. But it's a player we haven't heard from all week who's kind of stealing the show.

It wouldn't be college football at the highest level without a little intrigue, but the saga being called Flugate took a few new turns on Saturday at Oklahoma's morning media session at which the entire team was supposed to be available.

Minutes before that session started, it was announced that Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield would not be showing up, disappointing the large media contingent waiting for him at his position.

The Heisman Trophy winner has not participated in non-football activities all week. He has practiced though and has actually looked fine on the field.

Then things got even more interesting when he did show up for the end of today's media event. Kirby Smart says he and his Bulldogs fully expect Mayfield to be on the field and at full strength for the Rose Bowl on Monday.

"I don't see that impacting our preparation at all," said Kirby Smart, Georgia's Head Coach."We got guys sick too, it's just not as big a deal because they didn't win the Heisman. So it is what it is, we're preparing for Oklahoma with Baker Mayfield. To be honest I didn't even know what was going on until everybody made such a big deal about it. So, hadn't been a big deal for us."

Obviously, Oklahoma would be a different team without Mayfield, they have the nation's top-ranked offense with him this season.

And those who have watched him at practice this week says he has been throwing the ball well, so not many people are buying the possibility of the Heisman Trophy winner missing the biggest game of his career.

