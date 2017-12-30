Shots fired at Charleston police officers who initiated traffic stop

Shots were fired Saturday morning at two Charleston police officers after they attempted a traffic stop, according to Charles Francis with the department.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the officers were in a parking lot on Ashley River Road when a vehicle slowly passed them. Officers said they could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The officers attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 1800 block of Carriage Lane. The vehicle fled the scene and almost struck a pedestrian, Francis said. The officers followed the vehicle into the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road.

Once officers and the vehicle stopped at the apartment complex, the front passenger fired several shots at the officers, Francis said. The driver of the vehicle, the front passenger and the rear passenger bailed out of the vehicle.

The officers were able to apprehend the passengers but are still searching for the driver. Charges against the passengers are pending.

Police recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle.

The officers did not fire any shots during the incident and were not injured, Francis said.

"Once again, we see the risks our police officers face each and every day, as they go about the job of keeping our city safe. On behalf of all our citizens, I commend these officers for their bravery and professionalism, and I thank them for their service." Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.