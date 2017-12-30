Burton Fire District responds to 4 wrecks on Saturday

The Burton Fire District responded to four wrecks on Saturday.

Burton firefighters responded to the first wreck at approximately 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Rice Road. A single vehicle struck a power pole causing minor damages to the pole. The driver was not injured in the collision.

The second crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grober Hill Road and Castle Rock Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a single vehicle in the ditch. The driver was uninjured in the crash.

The third wreck was on Midtown Drive in Port Royal. The wreck resulted in no injuries.

The forth wreck occurred just before 3:00 a.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway and Ashton Point. Firefighters arrived to find a van on its side. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was able to escape from the vehicle. They were not injured. Traffic on Robert Smalls was delayed for approximately 30 minutes.

