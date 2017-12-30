Statesboro Deputy Fire Chief passes away after battle with leukemia

Firefighters often risk their lives to save others. People in Statesboro are doing what they can to help save the life of a long-time firefighter.

Statesboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief Ronnie Shaw has passed away following a two-month battle with leukemia.

Deputy Chief Shaw was recently re-admitted to the intensive care unit of Augusta University Medical Center on December 27th after he spent the holidays with family and friends.

Chief Shaw played every role within the Fire Department, starting off as a volunteer firefighter and rising to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief. He also served as the Interim Fire Chief of the department.

Donors recently filled the chairs of a blood drive meant to benefit the Deputy Chief. He received his diagnosis back in October.

Services for Deputy Fire Chief Shaw are as following:

Visitation will be from 4pm - 7pm Monday, January 1st at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 2nd in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson beginning at 2pm with interment at Bulloch Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Statesboro Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.

