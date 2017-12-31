First week of 2018 brings cold temperatures

A cold front will move through on Sunday followed by arctic high pressure through the rest of the week.

Sunday starts with sunshine then becomes partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s with north winds around 5 mph. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows will be around 30 with north winds 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning. Highs will be around 40. There will be north winds 10 to 15 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Monday night is predicted to be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s. North winds will be around 10 mph with wind chill values as low as 12.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s. North winds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values will be as low as 10 above in the morning. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as 15.

Wednesday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s and wind chill values will be as low as 15 in the morning. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Wind chill values are expected to be as low as 15 in the morning. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

