Winter Weather Advisory promises one of the coldest nights since 2001

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

[MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the live stream]

Like last Friday morning, we have another risk of icy driving conditions that will impact late-night New Year’s celebrations. And this time, the Winter Weather Advisory includes the Savannah area plus the Lowcountry from 1 a.m. - 9 a.m. Monday morning. The caution is specific to all elevated surfaces like bridges, ramps and overpasses, tree limbs and power lines.

Another wave is tracking from the Gulf across Georgia, heading up the Eastern Seaboard on New Year’s Day. This time, the energy is farther north and moving a little quicker with showers overrunning the area. In fact, the high-resolution models, which have confirmed these winter events very well, keeps almost everyone wet for a period during the evening.

You know the cold air is already in place, forecasting a Savannah low of 30 early Monday morning, in town below freezing after 2 a.m., in the Lowcountry below freezing after 3 a.m. And that’s why the NWS has issued this Winter Weather Advisory. The greater risk of ice accumulations should be from Effingham into Inland Jasper on toward Charleston.

BOTTOM LINE: Better chance of showers this evening, possibly light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and sleet after 1am, then skies clear with a new shot of Arctic cold after New Year’s Day sunrise. Go early to the party, scream “Happy New Year” at midnight and get home early to avoid the potential for any icing. And hope you enjoy a happy and safe 2018.

Stay up to date with all weather-related news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.