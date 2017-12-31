2 single mothers travel to Rose Bowl

A trip to the Rose Bowl is a first to many Georgia fans, but that trip to California is coming with lots of other firsts, like a first plane ride to get to the game.

Heather Merritt and Regina Sanders have two kids in the Red Coat Band and say they were coming to California to see them perform no matter what it took.

"We're single moms," said Regina Sanders. "And we thought 'We're going to do this for our kids'. We're gonna be here."

"We scraped and borrowed, and here we are," added Merritt.

But getting here meant facing fears and flying for the first time.

"I've never flown on a plane," said Sanders. "Yesterday [Saturday] was my first time. I was very scared, but it was awesome."

Even with the excitement of those experiences, they aren't losing sight of the team that got them here.

"It's been like a dream come true," Sanders said. "My daughter has watched the rose bowl every year since she was a child, and just huge."

This may be their first time here but they and many other Bulldog fans are hoping that this isn't their last time here in California for the Rose Bowl and they're hoping they get back a lot sooner than they did this time.

