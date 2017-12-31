Local Savannah restaurants expect Rose Bowl boost

While Georgia fans have created plenty of ruckus in downtown LA, the most famous Bulldog is following the team's lead and taking it easy until gametime.More >>
While Georgia fans have created plenty of ruckus in downtown LA, the most famous Bulldog is following the team's lead and taking it easy until gametime.More >>
Traveling Bulldogs to the Rose Bowl game aren’t only departing from Georgia. One UGA alumni from Boston, MA is still supporting the Dawgs almost 40 years later, and is taking his kids to California for the first time.More >>
Traveling Bulldogs to the Rose Bowl game aren’t only departing from Georgia. One UGA alumni from Boston, MA is still supporting the Dawgs almost 40 years later, and is taking his kids to California for the first time.More >>
Local Savannah restaurants are gearing up for some extra customers decked out in red, black and white.More >>
Local Savannah restaurants are gearing up for some extra customers decked out in red, black and white.More >>
Heather Merritt and Regina Sanders have two kids in the Red Coat Band and say they were coming to California to see them perform no matter what it took. "We're single moms," said Regina Sanders. "And we thought 'We're going to do this for our kids'. We're gonna be here."More >>
Heather Merritt and Regina Sanders have two kids in the Red Coat Band and say they were coming to California to see them perform no matter what it took. "We're single moms," said Regina Sanders. "And we thought 'We're going to do this for our kids'. We're gonna be here."More >>