Local Savannah restaurants expect Rose Bowl boost

Local Savannah restaurants are gearing up for some extra customers decked out in red, black and white.

The general manager of B&D Burgers says they usually have large crowds every time there is a Georgia game, and Monday is no exception.

"It's very fun, and it makes work a lot easier when you come into a place where the customers are having as much fun as they can possibly have, it lets your staff fun and it makes the business go fast and makes us have fun," said Sean Robb of B&D Burgers. "So, we're always prepared to take it to the max."

The general manager says they expect around 400 people to be there for the game.

