UGA graduate brings family to Rose Bowl

Traveling Bulldogs to the Rose Bowl game aren’t only departing from Georgia. One UGA alumni from Boston, MA is still supporting the Dawgs almost 40 years later, and is taking his kids to California for the first time.

Doug Knotts and his daughter Casey touched down in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning after a red-eye flight. Knotts is picking up his son Zach and exploring the Golden State for the first time. The Knotts family have always been die hard Dawg fans, hungry for another win but also hungry for California cuisine

In all the fun, they remembered they had to give Mom a call back in Boston who unfortunately had to work. But mom wasn’t the only one who couldn’t make it.

"We’re actually missing the most important member of our family which is Herschel our cat," said one member of the Knotts family. "We named him Herschel after Herschel Walker, one of my Dad’s favorite players from the Dawgs. He’s at the 40 he’s at the 30 he’s at the 20...ohh myyy gooossshhh”

But they were sure to send videos back to Mom and Herschel.

Even though Zach and Casey did not follow in their Dad’s footsteps and attend the University of Georgia, they say seeing the maintained comradery of a college football team across the country, is something anyone would want to be a part of.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.