Bulldog mascot prepares for Monday's Rose Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs are getting close to the real reason they are in California -- to play the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

Players may not be tucked into their beds at their hotel already, but they are certainly taking it easy with the kickoff of the Rose Bowl now just 15 hours away.

While Georgia fans have created plenty of ruckus in downtown LA, the most famous Bulldog is following the team's lead and taking it easy until gametime.

Just around the corner and on the 49th floor of the Intercontinental Hotel, the esteemed Bulldog mascot Uga is doing as little as possible, relaxing with the Seiler family to conserve energy for tomorrow.

It was a long, taxing trip to LA for Uga. 9 hours on a private charter before he arrived in his room in Los Angeles, prompting Charles Seiler to pass on a number of requests for the dog to appear at functions, including the team's parent brunch this morning.

"They were going to allow the spirit squad and the band and the dog to perform," said Uga's owner, Charles Seiler. "Well, he doesn't perform, he just is, And usually a photo session breaks out. So, it was only supposed to last 45 minutes, but the cheer coach called me at 2 o'clock, so it lasted well over four hours and that would have been prohibitive. So, we haven't done much. And that's fine with us. At the end of the day, we're here to do the game."

The Seilers also passed on a request for Uga to be in the Rose Parade tomorrow morning because the parade committee could not guarantee that Charles could ride the float with him.

So, the next time you see Bulldog mascot, he'll be running onto the field with the Bulldog players for the Rose Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.