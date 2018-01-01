Suspect charged with July 4th shooting expected in court

Jerry Chambers Jr., who fire shots in City Market and killed three others in a police chase, faces several felonies.

Jerry Chambers Jr., who fire shots in City Market and killed three others in a police chase, faces several felonies.

The suspect charged in the 4th of July shooting and deadly chase in Savannah's City Market has yet to appear in court.

17-year-old Jerry Chambers waived his right to make a first appearance before a judge, but he is scheduled for a motion hearing this week.

It all started just 10 minutes before midnight. A city of Savannah camera captured the moment shots were fired near St. Julian and Jefferson Street.

"I heard about 7-10 shots and at that point, I just laid down," said one witness.

There was a heavy police presence in the downtown area that night and as soon as the shooting happened, officers had a description of the white SUV.

Officer Dennis Sylvester spotted the vehicle about a mile and a half away near Ferrill and West Bay Street. That's when the chase started. Body cam video shows just how intense this chase was on West Bay Street, as well as their destination: they were headed back towards City Market.

Investigators say the driver didn't have his lights on and was going 20 miles an hour above the speed limit. The other officer in the car radioed to all the officers in the downtown area so that they could get people out of the way. But sadly, the chase ended at Bay and Barnard Street.

"As the SUV swerved to the right, left then back to the right again," said another witness. "That's when they lost it and hit that pole and then it hit several other small poles that were on the sidewalk and someone got hit in the process for pushing some kids out of the way."

Pedestrian Scott Waldrup was killed and so were the two passengers in the car.

Police later identified the driver of the SUV as 17-year old Jerry Chambers who is a member of the gang "Only the Mob" and investigators say the shooting was gang-related.

This is also the same teen who was charged and acquitted in the Savannah mall shooting in June of 2016. Chambers was taken to the hospital for an injured foot but was booked in the Chatham County jail just a few hours later.

A month later, a Grand Jury slapped him with 12 counts of charges that include felony murder, eluding police, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, and aggravated assault.

A motion hearing is scheduled for January 5th.

The defense is arguing that Chambers should not be charged with both vehicular homicide and murder.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.