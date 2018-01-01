Good News: Thousands celebrate new year at Tybee's Polar Plunge

Thousands of brave souls decided to take the plunge on Monday afternoon for the annual Tybee Island Polar Plunge!

This is the 18th year people have signed up to take a dip into the brisk Atlantic Ocean on New Year's Day. Organizers say it's a great way for the entire family to start off the New Year. One participant says the weather didn't stop him from getting in the ocean.

"Every day at the beach is a good day," said polar plunge participant David Kaufman. "Regardless of the weather, [if it is] rainin', every day at the beach is a good day."

The fun kicked off with the legendary Gang of Goofs costume contest and parade on the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion before the big plunge. The money raised from the event will go to the Tybee Post Theater.

