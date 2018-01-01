Candler Hospital welcomes first 2018 newborn of Chatham County

The first baby of the new year at Telfair BirthPlace at Candler Hospital was welcomed just one minute into the new year.

The mother and baby are healthy and doing great, and on Monday, we got to see one of Savannah's newest residents.

Weighing in at 7 lbs. 9 oz. and 19 inches long, Tallulah Hope Turner was born just after midnight. Her mom says the name means "in abundance", which she says is fitting because this is their fifth child.

"We looked at the clock and it was about 11:45," said mother Melissa Turner. "And so the discussions began about, do we want to make it happen right now? Or are we going to wait and try to be the New Year's baby? And it just kind of worked out that she came out at just the right time."

The Turner's say they'll be heading home with their new little one at some point on Tuesday.

