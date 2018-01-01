Police investigate shooting on Skidaway Road

Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting outside of a sports bar in the 4400 block of Skidaway Road Monday night.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Overtime Sports Bar and Grill around 9:40 p.m. Monday night and found a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Then around 10:20 p.m., officials say police responded to an Savannah area hospital in reference to a 26-year-old shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later determined the two men were involved in the same incident on Skidaway Road. The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation, but police say at this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

