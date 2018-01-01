Homeless struggle to survive as temperatures drop

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.More >>
Violent Crimes detectives with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting outside of a sports bar in the 4400 block of Skidaway Road Monday night.More >>
One of South Carolina's regulated public utility companies has a request of its customers. Please use less energy.More >>
School officials have cancelled classes for all McIntosh County schools for Wednesday, Jan. 3 due to the cold weather conditions.More >>
Fire officials and others have warnings for people who are out in the cold often when it comes to staying warm in these freezing temperatures from Savannah to the Lowcountry. "On a cold cold day, if you can, stay out of the wind," said Captain Randy Hunter of the Burton Fire District. "That's gonna help somewhat but with these temperatures, hypothermia is gonna set in eventually no matter how warm you're dressed." Matters are usually worse for the thousands...More >>
