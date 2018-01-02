Lows across South hit 3 degrees in Georgia; 8 in Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) - Temperatures across the Deep South plummeted overnight to 3 degrees in the north Georgia mountains, 14 in Atlanta and 26 as far south as New Orleans.

In Alabama, overnight lows dropped to 8 degrees near Cullman and 20 degrees in Mobile.

Warming shelters were open across the South as freeze watches and warnings blanketed the region, including hard freeze warnings for much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Emergency management officials urged people to take precautions against the cold temperatures, reminding them to bring pets inside, to protect exposed pipes and to be vigilant when using electric space heaters.

Just before dawn Tuesday, Georgia saw one of its coldest temperatures of the winter: 3 degrees around just before dawn at a U.S. Forest Service weather station in Union County, Georgia.

