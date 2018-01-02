Classes canceled Wednesday for all McIntosh County Schools

Despite the cold temperatures, most children in our area are scheduled to return to school on Wednesday following the holiday break.

However, school officials have canceled classes for all McIntosh County schools for Wednesday, Jan. 3 due to the cold weather conditions. Their emergency phone line says parents should call back to see when it is safe for students to return.

Savannah-Chatham County Schools say they are making sure certain buildings and buses are prepared for the cold, but so far, they have not canceled any classes. Also, no other school districts have released statements on if they plan to delay or cancel school. If school districts do decide to cancel any classes for this week, we'll be sure to update you on TV and on digital.

