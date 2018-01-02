LIST: School, business closures due to winter storm

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, the following school systems have announced school closures or delayed start times for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018:

Benedictine Military School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Bethesda Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Bryan County schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Bulloch County schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Butler Christian Academy is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Children's Center of Hilton Head is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4

is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 The Children's Village preschool will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Effingham County : Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

: Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Evans County : Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

: Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Hancock Day School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Hinesville First United Methodist Preschool and Kindergarten will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Hilton Head Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Little Country Daycare and Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Jasper County schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Legacy Christian Academy in Ridgeland SC will remain closed Thursday and Friday

in Ridgeland SC will remain closed Thursday and Friday Liberty County : Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

: Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Long County schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. McIntosh County schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Memorial Day School will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume Monday.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume Monday. Memorial Daycare /Childcare Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Mickee's Academy Learning Center will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Montessori Academy of Savannah will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Odum Learning Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Pinewood Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Providence Christian School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Savannah-Chatham County: Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Screven County Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Andrew's School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. James Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Paul's Lutheran Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Vincent's Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Success for Children and Families will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Super Kids Child Care Center in Statesboro will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Tattnall County : schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

: schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Toombs County : schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

: schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Urban Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Weekday Ministry of First Baptist Church of Rincon will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Westwood Daycare Learning Center in Hinesville will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

The following businesses/medical facilities/cities have announced closures or special hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3:

All health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

ABC Waste Disposal of Savannah will not pick up garbage on Wednesday.

will not pick up garbage on Wednesday. Access Mental Health

All Housing Authority of Savannah Administrative Offices are closed Wednesday.

are closed Wednesday. Alee Shriners Office closed Wednesday. Scottish Rite Office in Savannah closed Wednesday.

closed Wednesday. in Savannah closed Wednesday. Alzheimer's Family Services of Greater Beaufort office and Social Day Program closed Wednesday

office and Social Day Program closed Wednesday Dr. Arnold Negrin's office will be closed Wednesday.

office will be closed Wednesday. BankSouth - West Bryan Street branch will close all day Wednesday. The Stephenson Avenue branch will also be closed Wednesday.

- West Bryan Street branch will close all day Wednesday. The Stephenson Avenue branch will also be closed Wednesday. Be Pediatrics closed Wednesday.

closed Wednesday. Beaufort County Offices closed Wednesday. Law enforcement and public safety personnel will remain available.

closed Wednesday. Law enforcement and public safety personnel will remain available. Beaufort Memorial to close outpatient services and clinics at noon

to close outpatient services and clinics at noon Boland Eye Center

Bowman Law Office closed Wednesday

closed Wednesday Bramli USA in Savannah will be closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

will be closed Wednesday and reopen Thursday morning at 7 a.m. CAT services will be suspended

will be suspended Cathedral of St. John the Baptist closed for touring Wednesday. The mass schedule has not changed.

closed for touring Wednesday. The mass schedule has not changed. City of Waycross, Ga will close all offices on Wednesday.

will close all offices on Wednesday. Chatham County government offices closed Wednesday. Essential personnel may be required to report to work and will be given instructions by management.

closed Wednesday. Essential personnel may be required to report to work and will be given instructions by management. Chatham Oral Surgery will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. It will reopen Friday, Jan. 5.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. It will reopen Friday, Jan. 5. Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy closed Wednesday.

closed Wednesday. Coastal Allergy and Asthma , both Savannah and Statesboro

, both Savannah and Statesboro Coastal Audiology & Hearing Aid Center in Pooler closed Wednesday.

closed Wednesday. Coastal Center for Developmental Services

Coastal Ear, Nose & Throat in Savannah and Pooler will be closed on Wednesday. Will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.

will be closed on Wednesday. Will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. Coastal Pediatrics - Savannah and Pooler offices

Savannah and Pooler offices City of Bloomingdale offices

City of Savannah will open tomorrow at noon.

will open tomorrow at noon. Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. closed Wednesday. Reopening for extended business hours on Thursday and the following Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

closed Wednesday. Reopening for extended business hours on Thursday and the following Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Daniel Defense closed Wednesday.

closed Wednesday. Economic Opportunity Authority For Savannah-Chatham County Area , Inc. (EOA) Head Start/Early Head Start Chatham and Effingham County campuses will be closed to students on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

, Inc. (EOA) Head Start/Early Head Start Chatham and Effingham County campuses will be closed to students on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Edwards Interiors, Inc. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Effingham County Board of Commissioners offices and administrative offices. Will reopen Thursday at noon. All emergency and essential personnel will still be active.

Will reopen Thursday at noon. All emergency and essential personnel will still be active. Eight Cranes Acupuncture will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and will reopen on Thursday the 4th.

will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and will reopen on Thursday the 4th. Epps Medical Associates - Savannah and Richmond Hill offices

- Savannah and Richmond Hill offices First Chatham Bank - all locations, including First Effingham Bank, Richmond Hill Bank, and First Glynn Bank.

- all locations, including First Effingham Bank, Richmond Hill Bank, and First Glynn Bank. Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs

Fort Pulaski : Closed Wednesday. The park anticipates a delayed opening on Thursday

: Closed Wednesday. The park anticipates a delayed opening on Thursday Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield

Garden City: City hall, all departments besides public safety

City hall, all departments besides public safety Garden City Senior Citizens Center

Garden City Denture and Dental Center in Garden City will be closed Wednesday.

will be closed Wednesday. Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah

Geo Vista Credit Union will be closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. Georgia Department of Driver Services - Brunswick, Douglas, Hinesville, Kingsland, Reidsville, Rincon, Savannah, Statesboro, Swainsboro, Valdosta, Waycross

- Brunswick, Douglas, Hinesville, Kingsland, Reidsville, Rincon, Savannah, Statesboro, Swainsboro, Valdosta, Waycross Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. Will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

Will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. Georgia Eye Institute all locations including Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center and Glennville Eye Surgery Center

all locations including Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center and Glennville Eye Surgery Center Georgia Ports Authority closing all terminal operations in Savannah and Brunswick starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday until further notice.

closing all terminal operations in Savannah and Brunswick starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday until further notice. Godley Station Animal Hospital will remain closed until noon Thursday, Jan. 4.

Godley Station Dental in Pooler, GA

in Pooler, GA Goodwill Southeast Georgia - All stores, donation locations, job connection centers, corporate offices and contract sites will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

All stores, donation locations, job connection centers, corporate offices and contract sites will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Great Dane Statesboro Plant will suspend operations with the completion of night shift at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Day shift should not report to work Wednesday (1/3). Great Dane will continue to monitor the weather and update employees prior to the beginning of night shift.

will suspend operations with the completion of night shift at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Day shift should not report to work Wednesday (1/3). Great Dane will continue to monitor the weather and update employees prior to the beginning of night shift. Great Swamp Baptist Church - night service in Ridgeland, SC.

night service in Ridgeland, SC. Green Racing Recycling, Inc. in Cobbtown

Immediate Med

Independent Presbyterian Church offices and Wednesday Noon Bible Study and lunch

and Wednesday Noon Bible Study and lunch Hilton Head Island Town Hall

Horizon Behavioral Health in Savannah, Hinesville, and Rincon

in Savannah, Hinesville, and Rincon Jasper County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs

Dr. John Northrup's office closed Wednesday. Reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

office closed Wednesday. Reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday. Ken Nugent, P.C.

Kids First Pediatrics of GA - Savannah, Pooler, and Rincon locations.

Savannah, Pooler, and Rincon locations. LabCorp in Savannah, Brunswick, Bluffton and Hilton Head are closed Wednesday.

in Savannah, Brunswick, Bluffton and Hilton Head are closed Wednesday. Ledesma Sports Medicine - Closed Wednesday (1/3), will reopen on Thursday (1/4)

- Closed Wednesday (1/3), will reopen on Thursday (1/4) Little Angels Daycare in Pooler

Low Country Electronics & Low Voltage will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Lowcountry Food Bank

Merle Norman in Richmond Hill closed Wednesday.

in Richmond Hill closed Wednesday. MPC offices closed. Reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

closed. Reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

Neurological & Spine Institute closed Wednesday, Jan. 3.

closed Wednesday, Jan. 3. Neurological Spine and Pain will be closed Wednesday, January 3rd and re-open Thursday, January 4th at 9 a.m.

will be closed Wednesday, January 3rd and re-open Thursday, January 4th at 9 a.m. Ogeechee OBGYN, Statesboro GA closed Wednesday, January 3.

closed Wednesday, January 3. Optim Orthopedics clinics in Savannah, Pooler, Rincon, and Bluffton

in Savannah, Pooler, Rincon, and Bluffton Palmetto Breeze service

service Portman's Music Superstore

Premier Medical Weight Loss will be closed today, January 3.

will be closed today, January 3. Dr. Ramon Romas Pediatric Offices in Savannah and Pooler.

in Savannah and Pooler. Sand Hill Baptist Church in Guyton closed 01/03/18.

closed 01/03/18. Savannah Federal Credit Union

Savannah Neurology Specialists

Savannah Pediatrics in Pooler

Savannah Plastic Surgery

Savannah Social Security Office

Savannah Speech and Hearing Center

Savannah Tire stores will open Wednesday morning but are closing as soon as the weather gets more intense.

stores will open Wednesday morning but are closing as soon as the weather gets more intense. SC State Government Offices Operating on Inclement Weather Schedules Wednesday, January 3: Beaufort (Closed), Colleton (Closed), Hampton (Closed), Jasper (Open At 11am), Orangeburg (Closed).

Operating on Inclement Weather Schedules Wednesday, January 3: Beaufort (Closed), Colleton (Closed), Hampton (Closed), Jasper (Open At 11am), Orangeburg (Closed). Schulze Eye and Surgery Center

Senior Citizens, Inc. Neighborhood Centers in Thunderbolt, Port Wentworth, and Hinesville, and Adult Daytime Care Centers in Savannah and Hinesville

in Thunderbolt, Port Wentworth, and Hinesville, and Adult Daytime Care Centers in Savannah and Hinesville SouthCoast Health will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Southeast Spine Care & Pain Management will be closed 1/3/2018.

will be closed 1/3/2018. Summit Cancer Care - all offices (at Candler, Memorial, Statesboro and Okatie, SC) - closed Wednesday.

- all offices (at Candler, Memorial, Statesboro and Okatie, SC) - closed Wednesday. Tanger Outlets Savannah - Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

- Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Telfair Museums: (Jepson Center, Owens-Thomas House, Telfair Academy)

(Jepson Center, Owens-Thomas House, Telfair Academy) The Joint Chiropractic in Pooler

in Pooler Town of Bluffton Offices - Town of Bluffton police officers will remain on duty.

Town of Bluffton police officers will remain on duty. Towne Lake Dental Group in Pooler, GA will be closed Wed., Jan 3.

will be closed Wed., Jan 3. Urological Associates of Savannah

Wells Fargo Branches closed Wednesday, Jan. 3.

closed Wednesday, Jan. 3. Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc.

All West Rehab and Sports Medicine clinics will be closed Wednesday and reopen at noon on Thursday.

clinics will be closed Wednesday and reopen at noon on Thursday. YMCA of Coastal Georgia operations canceled on Wednesday, January 3rd for the following: Bryan County: Richmond Hill YMCA will be closed. No Fun Club or childcare.; Bulloch County: The Statesboro Family YMCA will be closed.; Chatham County: All Chatham County YMCA facilities are closed. (Habersham, Islands, Tybee, West Chatham).; Pryme Tyme is cancelled.; West Chatham and Habersham YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Effingham County: The Effingham YMCA will be closed. No Holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Glynn County: The Golden Isles YMCA will be closed. YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Liberty County: The Liberty County YMCA will be closed.; AM and PM Pryme Tyme is cancelled. No Holiday Camp will be offered.; McIntosh County: The McIntosh YMCA will be closed.; Pryme Tyme is cancelled.

