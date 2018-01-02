LIST: School, business closures due to winter storm

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, the following school systems have announced school closures or delayed start times for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018:

A.J. Ward Montessori Preschool Inc. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 B&S Academy and Preschool, LLC closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Beaufort Christian School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Benedictine Military School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Bethesda Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Bible Baptist Christian Academy and Daycare in Statesboro will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Blessed Sacrament Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Bryan County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Bulloch County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Building Blocks Learning Center in Rincon will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Butler Christian Academy is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Calvary Day School and Calvary ELC will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. This also includes all athletic events/practices.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. This also includes all athletic events/practices. Candler County Schools closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Will resume regular schedule Friday.

closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Will resume regular schedule Friday. Children's Center of Hilton Head is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4

is closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 Children's House at Childcare Learning Center in Savannah closed Thursday, Jan. 4

at Childcare Learning Center in Savannah closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Coastal Cathedral Early Education Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 The Children's Village Preschool will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Effingham County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Evans County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Georgia Southern: Armstrong Campus, Statesboro Campus, Liberty Campus, Herty Advanced Materials and Development Center & Coastal Georgia Center will reopen on Jan. 4 at 12 p.m.

Armstrong Campus, Statesboro Campus, Liberty Campus, Herty Advanced Materials and Development Center & Coastal Georgia Center will reopen on Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. Greater Expectations Learning Center in Hinesville will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Hampton County School Districts 1 & 2 closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Hancock Day School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Hinesville First United Methodist Preschool and Kindergarten will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Hilton Head Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Hilton Head Prep closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Hobbit Hill Preschool, Beaufort; Hobbit Hill, Too Preschool, Lady's Island; Hobbit Hill Cottage Preschool, Beaufort closed Thursday

closed Thursday Little Country Daycare and Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Jasper County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Kid's College Childcare Center in Bluffton closed Thursday

closed Thursday Kid's World Learning Center in Statesboro will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Legacy Christian Academy in Ridgeland SC will remain closed Thursday and Friday

in Ridgeland SC will remain closed Thursday and Friday Liberty County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Life House Child Enrichment Station in Beaufort closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Long County S chools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

S will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Maggie's Morning School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. McIntosh County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Memorial Day School will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume Monday.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4, and Friday, Jan. 5. Classes will resume Monday. Memorial Daycare /Childcare Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Mickee's Academy Learning Center will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Montessori Academy of Savannah will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Odum Learning Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Pinewood Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Providence Christian School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Renee's Kid's World 2 LLC will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Richmond Hill Pals will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Savannah-Chatham County Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Savannah Christian Preparatory School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. Screven County Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Savannah Technical College campuses closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Reopening Friday with extended hours (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.)

campuses closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Reopening Friday with extended hours (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) Starting Point Daycare will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Step of Faith Christian Academy in Ridgeland will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Andrew's School will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Brunswick will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 St. James Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. John Academy (along with their Before and After Care Program) will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

(along with their Before and After Care Program) will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Paul's Lutheran Preschool will be closed Thursday, Jan.4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. St. Vincent's Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Super Kids Child Care Center in Statesboro will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Tattnall County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Teach, Love, & Care Learning Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 The Village Children’s Learning Center in Hinesville will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.

will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4. Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Toombs County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Totally Kids will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Tot's Learning Academy 1, 2, 3 closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Urban Christian Academy will be closed Thursday, Jan.4

will be closed Thursday, Jan.4 Weekday Ministry of First Baptist Church of Rincon will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Westwood Daycare Learning Center in Hinesville will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Wilmington Island United Methodist Preschool closed Thursday, Jan. 4

The following businesses/medical facilities/cities have announced closures or special hours for Thursday, Jan. 4.

All health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Alee Shriners Office and Scottish Rite in Savannah will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Ameris Bank branches plan to reopen at noon on Thursday, Jan. 4.

plan to reopen at noon on Thursday, Jan. 4. BankSouth: The 18 West Bryan St. branch will open at 1 p.m. Thursday (1/4); The Stephenson branch will remain closed Thursday (1/4).

The 18 West Bryan St. branch will open at 1 p.m. Thursday (1/4); The Stephenson branch will remain closed Thursday (1/4). Beaufort County government offices will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. County offices will resume normal operations on Friday, Jan. 5, according to regular schedules.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. County offices will resume normal operations on Friday, Jan. 5, according to regular schedules. Boland Eye Center will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. and will reopen Friday.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. and will reopen Friday. CAT services will be suspended Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be suspended Thursday, Jan. 4. Chatham County Government/Courthouse will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Chatham Oral Surgery will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. It will reopen Friday, Jan. 5.

will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. It will reopen Friday, Jan. 5. City of Hinesville City Council Meeting for Thursday, Jan. 4 canceled

for Thursday, Jan. 4 canceled Coastal Autism Therapy Center, Inc. will remain closed Thursday

will remain closed Thursday Colony Bank: Opening at noon on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Opening at noon on Thursday, Jan. 4. Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. will be closed Thursday and will reopen for extended business hours on Friday from 8-5 and the following Monday and Wednesday from 8-7.

will be closed Thursday and will reopen for extended business hours on Friday from 8-5 and the following Monday and Wednesday from 8-7. Dr. Christopher Kuettner closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Reopening Friday.

closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Reopening Friday. Dr. Sharon R. Moses OB/GYN will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Edwards Interiors, Inc. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Effingham County Board of Commissioners offices and administrative offices will reopen Thursday at noon. All emergency and essential personnel will still be active.

will reopen Thursday at noon. All emergency and essential personnel will still be active. First Chatham Bank - all locations including First Effingham Bank, Richmond Hill Bank, and First Glynn Bank to reopen at noon Thursday

- all locations including First Effingham Bank, Richmond Hill Bank, and First Glynn Bank to reopen at noon Thursday Fort Pulaski will remain closed on Thursday. The park anticipates a delayed opening on Friday.

will remain closed on Thursday. The park anticipates a delayed opening on Friday. Geo Vista Credit Union will be closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. Georgia Division of Family and Children Services will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m.

will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. Georgia Ports Authority: Garden City & Ocean Terminals at the Port of Savannah will open at 1 p.m. Thursday (1/4); Brunswick Terminals will open at 8 a.m. Thursday (1/4).

Garden City & Ocean Terminals at the Port of Savannah will open at 1 p.m. Thursday (1/4); Brunswick Terminals will open at 8 a.m. Thursday (1/4). Godley Station Animal Hospital will remain closed until noon Thursday, Jan. 4.

will Dr. John Northrup's office will remain closed Thursday and will re-open on Friday morning with extended hours.

office will remain closed Thursday and will re-open on Friday morning with extended hours. Jasper County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Jasper County Government offices and Jasper County Recycling Centers will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Kids First Pediatrics of GA - Savannah, Pooler, and Rincon locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Savannah, Pooler, and Rincon locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4. Ledesma Sports Medicine will re-open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

will re-open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4. Low Country Electronics & Low Voltage will be closed Thursday

will be closed Thursday Midtown Foot Clinic closed Thursday

closed Thursday MPC offices reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday. National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will open at noon Thursday, Jan. 4.

will open at noon Thursday, Jan. 4. Neurological Spine and Pain to re-open Thursday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m.

to re-open Thursday, Jan. 4 at 12 p.m. Oglethorpe Family Dental in Hinesville closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Savannah Plastic Surgery closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Savannah Schools Federal Credit Union closed Thursday, Jan. 4

closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Social Security Offices in Savannah and Statesboro closed Thursday, Jan. 4. The Brunswick, Waycross, and Vidalia offices will open at noon.

closed Thursday, Jan. 4. The Brunswick, Waycross, and Vidalia offices will open at noon. SouthCoast Health will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4.

will be closed Thursday, Jan. 4. Summit Cancer Care Savannah offices at Memorial and Candler will open at 1 p.m. Thursday. Summit Cancer Care Statesboro office will open at 1 p.m. as well.

Savannah offices at Memorial and Candler will open at 1 p.m. Thursday. Summit Cancer Care Statesboro office will open at 1 p.m. as well. Telfair Museum sites will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 4

will remain closed Thursday, Jan. 4 Vidalia Pediatric Clinic and Tots To Teens Medical Center in Vidalia will be open Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.

will be open Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. All West Rehab and Sports Medicine clinics to reopen at noon on Thursday.

clinics to reopen at noon on Thursday. Yemassee Court postponed for Thursday. Municipal Complex also closed.

postponed for Thursday. Municipal Complex also closed. YMCA of Coastal Georgia operations canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 3 for the following: Bryan County: Richmond Hill YMCA will be closed. No Fun Club or childcare.; Bulloch County: The Statesboro Family YMCA will be closed.; Chatham County: All Chatham County YMCA facilities are closed. (Habersham, Islands, Tybee, West Chatham).; Pryme Tyme is canceled.; West Chatham and Habersham YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Effingham County: The Effingham YMCA will be closed. No Holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Glynn County: The Golden Isles YMCA will be closed. YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Liberty County: The Liberty County YMCA will be closed.; AM and PM Pryme Tyme is canceled. No Holiday Camp will be offered.; McIntosh County: The McIntosh YMCA will be closed.; Pryme Tyme is canceled.

operations canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 3 for the following: Bryan County: Richmond Hill YMCA will be closed. No Fun Club or childcare.; Bulloch County: The Statesboro Family YMCA will be closed.; Chatham County: All Chatham County YMCA facilities are closed. (Habersham, Islands, Tybee, West Chatham).; Pryme Tyme is canceled.; West Chatham and Habersham YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Effingham County: The Effingham YMCA will be closed. No Holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Glynn County: The Golden Isles YMCA will be closed. YMCA Full Day Child Care is closed. No holiday camp or Mothers Morning Out will be offered.; Liberty County: The Liberty County YMCA will be closed.; AM and PM Pryme Tyme is canceled. No Holiday Camp will be offered.; McIntosh County: The McIntosh YMCA will be closed.; Pryme Tyme is canceled. Westbroad Street YMCA Childcare Center closed Thursday, Jan. 4

