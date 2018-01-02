LIST: School, business closings due to winter weather conditions

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, the following school systems have announced school closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018:

Butler Christian Academy: Closed Wed., Jan. 3

Closed Wed., Jan. 3 Child Enrichment Center at the Baptist Church of Beaufort: Closed Wed., Jan. 3

Closed Wed., Jan. 3 Liberty County Schools: Closed Wed., Jan. 3

Closed Wed., Jan. 3 McIntosh County Schools: Closed Wed., Jan. 3

Closed Wed., Jan. 3 Sylvan Learning Center and Promepric Test Center: Closed Wed., Jan. 3

The following businesses/medical facilities have announced closures or special hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3:

All health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

