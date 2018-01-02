LIST: School, business closings due to winter weather conditions

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, the following school systems have announced school closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018:
The following businesses/medical facilities have announced closures or special hours on Wednesday, Jan. 3:
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.