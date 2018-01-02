Warming centers being offered during the cold temps

If you are in need of somewhere warm to stay during the extremely cold temperatures, there are some warming shelters in place.

The Salvation Army are allowing people to come in starting Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Also, the Old Savannah City Mission tells us they are allowing warming shelters but for men only, and the intake process is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

And in Bulloch County, there is also a shelter opening their doors for people needing to stay warm. The Open Hearts Community Mission in Statesboro says they can hold up to 30 people. This shelter requires a background check because children are allowed to stay.

