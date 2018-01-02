Woman wanted for using stolen credit card to purchase over $3K from Bluffton Target

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase $3,439 worth of merchandise from Target on Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

Officials say the card was in a wallet stolen from the victim’s purse on Nov. 15 while dining at Panera Bread in Bluffton. On Nov. 16, the bank notified the victim of the unauthorized charges on the card.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. R. Chin at 843-255-3515 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S247766.

