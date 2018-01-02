Fort Stewart, Hunter Army Airfield to be closed Wednesday due to wintry weather

Fort Stewart will be closed on Wednesday as wintry weather approaches the area. (Source: WTOC)

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield will be closed except for emergency services on Wednesday because of wintry weather conditions.

The following emergency services will operate despite the conditions:

fire department

police services

Winn Army Community Hospital Emergency Room, Labor and Deliver and Emergency Medical Services

Outpatient appointments at Winn Army Community Hospital, Tuttle Army Health Clinic and Richmond Hill Medical Home are also cancelled.

Employees may count the time off as administrative leave, but they are expected to return to duty on Jan. 4.

