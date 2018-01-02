Downtown Savannah parking changes take effect Jan. 16

Parking rates and hours in Savannah are about to change.

Starting Jan. 16, time limits on parking spaces will be removed, which means you will be able to park as long as you want.

However, pay-to-park times are being expanded from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. An additional three hours.This also now includes Saturday.

The price for downtown parking doubles to $2 an hour. And $1 an hour for areas outside of downtown.

Keep in mind, public parking garages will still be available for use at regular rates.

You can also pay for parking by using Savannah's mobile parking app.

