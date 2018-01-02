New Statesboro mayor takes the oath of office

The start of a new year also means the start of a new era in Statesboro.

Jonathan McCollar took the oath of office as Statesboro's mayor. His election marked a milestone in local history.

“We did break a glass ceiling by electing the first African-American here. The exciting part is there's a responsibility that does come with that,” McCollar said.

He ran on a platform of addressing poverty, youth programs, and bringing jobs. He says he's already been working with citizen committees to address those since the election.

While Tuesday's meeting was about officially starting his administration, he says he'll move right to business.

“We're on the precipice of doing a lot of good things that will help a lot of people in this city,” McCollar said.

The council meeting also included incumbent council members Phil Boyum and John Riggs starting new terms as well.

McCollar says he's excited and ready for the challenge ahead.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.