GA Gov. Nathan Deal declares state of emergency in 28 counties d - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GA Gov. Nathan Deal declares state of emergency in 28 counties due to Winter Storm Warning

(Source: WTOC/file) (Source: WTOC/file)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 28 counties.

The emergency declaration will take effect immediately and extend through Jan. 5 at midnight.

The counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.

Read the full declaration from Gov. Deal below:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly