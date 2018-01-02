GA Gov. Nathan Deal declares state of emergency in 28 counties due to Winter Storm Warning

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 28 counties.

The emergency declaration will take effect immediately and extend through Jan. 5 at midnight.

The counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.

Read the full declaration from Gov. Deal below:

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.