Funeral held for Statesboro deputy fire chief

Firefighters in Statesboro said farewell to longtime Deputy Chief Ronnie Shaw on Tuesday.

Shaw was with the department for almost 40 years and died from leukemia. Commanders say he had worked in every position the department has, including interim chief. They tell us he left a legacy in his service.

"The number of firefighters that he has touched with knowledge, his skill, and his advice is countless over his 40 years, including myself," said Chief Tim Grams, Statesboro Fire Department.

Neighboring departments from Effingham and Candler covered shifts so the full department could pay tribute to Deputy Chief Shaw.

