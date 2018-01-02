Snow in Savannah means free single scoops at Leopold's

Leopold's Ice Cream wants to put some fun into Wednesday's winter storm by giving out free ice cream if it snows!

They're offering half off on all ice cream items except pints, and they say if snow is falling in front of their Broughton Street shop while the cashier is ringing up your order, you'll receive a single scoop (cup, cake, or sugar cone per person) on the house.

'I grew up in Savannah. Truly cold weather and especially snow has always been a rare thing here. We all get a little excited at the prospect of seeing the white stuff! Stop in and get warm and cozy with a homemade hot cocoa or cup of coffee. Add a scoop of your favorite ice cream and enjoy this rare weather,' Stratton Leopold, Owner of Leopold's, said in a release.

The half off deal will run from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

