City of Richmond Hill swears in new mayor

The City of Richmond Hill swore in its new mayor, Russ Carpenter, on Tuesday.

The mayor, along with two city council members, took the Oath of Office. Mayor Carpenter has served on city council for eight years before being elected. This is the first time Richmond Hill has had a new mayor in more than seven years.

We caught up with the outgoing Richmond Hill mayor, Harold Fowler, and asked him about some of his most rewarding accomplishments as mayor.

"I think to keep the small town atmosphere. The feeling that people feel welcome here," Fowler said.

The new mayor tells us Fowler has been great helping him transition into his new role.

