Tuesday's high school basketball scores (1/2/18)

Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
BOYS:
Woodville-Tompkins 68 Calvary Day 53 F
Heritage Academy 66 Johnson 73 F
Brunswick 63 New Hampstead 55 F
Richmond Hill 74 Glynn Academy 66 F/4OT
Jeff Davis 56 Long Co. 79 F
Metter 41 Claxton 55 F
Southeast Bulloch 50 Statesboro 63 F
Vidalia 44 Tattnall County 64 F
GIRLS:
Woodville-Tompkins 49 Calvary Day 60 F
Brunswick 60 New Hampstead 22 F
Richmond Hill 43 Glynn Academy 52 F
Jeff Davis 43 Long Co. 42 F
Metter 55 Claxton 35 F
Southeast Bulloch 23 Statesboro 77 F
Vidalia 19 Tattnall Co. 62 F
