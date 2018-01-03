Tuesday's high school basketball scores (1/2/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tuesday's high school basketball scores (1/2/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

BOYS:

Woodville-Tompkins 68 Calvary Day 53 F

Heritage Academy 66 Johnson 73 F

Brunswick 63 New Hampstead 55 F

Richmond Hill 74 Glynn Academy 66 F/4OT

Jeff Davis 56 Long Co. 79 F

Metter 41 Claxton 55 F

Southeast Bulloch 50 Statesboro 63 F

Vidalia 44 Tattnall County 64 F

GIRLS:

Woodville-Tompkins 49 Calvary Day 60 F

Brunswick 60 New Hampstead 22 F

Richmond Hill 43 Glynn Academy 52 F

Jeff Davis 43 Long Co. 42 F

Metter 55 Claxton 35 F

Southeast Bulloch 23 Statesboro 77 F

Vidalia 19 Tattnall Co. 62 F

