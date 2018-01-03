Winter Storm Warning over for our viewing area - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Winter Storm Warning over for our viewing area

By Cutter Martin, Forecaster
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
The iconic fountain in Savannah's Forsyth Park was nearly frozen over around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: WTOC). The iconic fountain in Savannah's Forsyth Park was nearly frozen over around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: WTOC).
Winter Storm Warning expands inland. (Updated at 4:05 a.m. on 1/3/2018) Winter Storm Warning expands inland. (Updated at 4:05 a.m. on 1/3/2018)
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

If you’re able to receive the WTOC-TV signal, the winter storm warning has ended. 

Track every second of today's wintry weather on WTOC-TV, at wtoc.com, or by downloading our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly