Winter Storm Warning over for our viewing area

Check the status of flights arriving and departing from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Several wreck and reports of black ice on the roads is impacting travel Wednesday morning.

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Winter Storm Warning expands inland. (Updated at 4:05 a.m. on 1/3/2018)

The iconic fountain in Savannah's Forsyth Park was nearly frozen over around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: WTOC).

If you’re able to receive the WTOC-TV signal, the winter storm warning has ended.

