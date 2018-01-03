Winter Storm Warning over for our viewing area, dangerous conditions continue

Several wreck and reports of black ice on the roads is impacting travel Wednesday morning.

Several wreck and reports of black ice on the roads is impacting travel Wednesday morning.

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Due to the extreme winter weather conditions that are forecast for the early part of this week, some school systems have announced closures or delayed start times for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

The iconic fountain in Savannah's Forsyth Park was nearly frozen over around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Source: WTOC).

If you’re able to receive the WTOC-TV signal, the winter storm warning has ended.

The trouble isn't over yet, however. The next problem will be potential power outages as well as black ice. CEMA said they had more than 250 injuries Wednesday from people being in wrecks on the road.

The accumulating ice and snow could become heavy and break tree branches and or power lines, causing outages across the area. Dangerous black ice could also form on roadways, making late-night driving and early morning commutes risky.

"We really just want to compel people any way that we can to stay at home and be careful if you venture out," said Chuck Kearns, Chief/CEO, Chatham Emergency Services.

CEMA says they understand that asking people to take one day off is tough, so asking them to stay home for two days is hard. If you do need to get out on the roads Thursday morning, slow down, give yourself enough time to get where you're going, and be a defensive driver.

In South Carolina, there are over 1,000 workers on the roads. SCDOT is spreading almost 2,000 tons of salt on roadways. To do that, they've got more than 300 equipment units riding around to get the job done. Here in Georgia, they're also bringing in extra resources, but even emergency responders are taking precaution.

"I mean, we try to be careful all the time, but in conditions like this, even more so. I mean, we're talking single digit speed limits around here. The first thing is, you can't do any help if you don't get there safely," said Aldo Graniello, Chatham Emergency Services.

GDOT is also planning on spraying hot mix on bridges overnight. It practically melts everything with 15 minutes, then workers shovel everything off the bridge to prevent more freezing.

According to the latest model, the temperatures will not rise above freezing until around 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Track every second of today's wintry weather on WTOC-TV, at wtoc.com, or by downloading our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.